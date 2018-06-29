A group of people on 29 June 2018 swim across the Rio Grande - the river that serves as part of the natural border between Mexico and the United States - in Matamoros, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

A man brushes his teeth while he and other asylum-seekers from Guatemala and Cuba wait at a border crossing in Matamoros, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

A two-year-old girl, Jennifer, waits along with her mother, Evelyn, and other asylum-seekers from Guatemala and Cuba at a border crossing in Matamoros, Mexico, on 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ Larry W. Smith

The Organization of American States approved here Friday a Mexican-sponsored resolution that denounces US President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to the separation of hundreds of children from their parents.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by the countries of Central America's Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala - poor and violence-wracked countries that are the source of a large number of asylum seekers in the United States), surprisingly was approved by consensus, and without US opposition, during a session of the OAS's Permanent Council.