The Organization of American States approved here Friday a Mexican-sponsored resolution that denounces US President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to the separation of hundreds of children from their parents.
The resolution, which was co-sponsored by the countries of Central America's Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala - poor and violence-wracked countries that are the source of a large number of asylum seekers in the United States), surprisingly was approved by consensus, and without US opposition, during a session of the OAS's Permanent Council.