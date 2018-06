(L-R) Panama's Foreign Minister Maria Luisa Navarro, Ambassadors to the Organization of American States (OAS), Nicaraguan Luis Ezequiel (C), and Mexican Jorge Lomonaco, participate in the OAS 48th regular session, in Washington, United States, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

View of the 48th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Washington, United States, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (C), participates in the 48th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Washington, United States, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

The 48th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) will come to an end here Tuesday with a debate on whether to adopt a "Declaration of Support for the People of Nicaragua" as well as a resolution suspending Venezuela, which has already begun the process of withdrawing from the hemispheric body.

An OAS committee has started to analyze the technical aspects of the two resolutions that will be put to a vote before the General Assembly.