Opposition demonstrators participate in a march to the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS), against the presidential elections of May 20, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristian Hernandez

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, during a meeting - where he condemned US interference in Venezuelan affairs via the Organization of American States (OAS) - with the board of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas, Venezuela, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIRAFORES HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Organization of American States on Tuesday rejected the recent re-election of the Venezuelan president and approved a resolution in its General Assembly to suspend Venezuela from the organization.

The resolution was launched by 14 countries of the Lima group and the government of the United States.