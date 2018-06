A young man holds a home made mortar during a protest in support of the city of Masaya in Managua, Nicaragua, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man raises the national flag of Nicaragua during a protest in support of the city of Masaya in Managua, Nicaragua, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Nicaraguans living in El Salvador demonstrate in San Salvador, El Salvador, 05 June 2018. The Jesuits of the Central American University (UCA) of El Salvador urged the Government of Nicaragua to engage in dialogue to end the sociopolitical crisis that has left at least 127 dead and more than a thousand wounded in anti-government protests. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday approved a declaration calling for the immediate cessation of acts of violence in Nicaragua.

The "declaration of support for the people of Nicaragua" was approved by consensus in the body's 48th regular session of the General Assembly, which culminated on Tuesday.