The head of the Organization of American States' electoral mission to Guatemala, former Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis, is interviewed by EFE on May 9, 2019, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The head of the Organization of American States' electoral mission to Guatemala said that Central American country faces important challenges ahead of the June 16 general election, among them a lack of indigenous candidates.

Luis Guillermo Solis, a former Costa Rican president who is leading his first electoral mission, has met since Tuesday with outgoing President Jimmy Morales, other government officials, judges, candidates and business leaders.