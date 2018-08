Photo provided by the Brazilian President's Office showing Brazilian President Michel Temer (L) and former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla during a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcos Correa/Brazilian President's Office

The head of the first-ever OAS election observation effort in Brazil was received here Wednesday by President Michel Temer.

"It was a courtesy call, especially to express gratitude that the Organization of American States has been invited to Brazil for the first time to observe its electoral process," former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla told reporters afterward.