The head of the electoral mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) for Guatemala rejected Tuesday the accusations of fraud put forward by the small MLP party, which refuses to accept the results of last weekend's general elections.

"In the mission's opinion there was no fraud. There were certainly situations worth being adequately aired and looked into by the relevant agencies, but regarding that issue we believe the results reflect the decision of the people," former Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis told a press conference.