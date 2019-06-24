The 49th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), which begins later this week in the northwestern Colombian city of Medellin, will bring to the table the challenges facing democracy in the hemisphere, particularly in Venezuela and Nicaragua, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in an interview with EFE.

"Everything to do with the defense of democracy, everything to do with overcoming the damage to democratic institutionalism in the hemisphere, can of course count on Colombia's active support," Trujillo said.