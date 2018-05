Photo provided by Miraflores Palace showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (l) greeting the opposition governor of Nueva Esparta state, Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Francisco Batista/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The secretary-general of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, on Thursday asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague to open an investigation of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro government for alleged crimes against humanity.

Almagro sent to ICJ prosecutor Fatou Bensouda the report presented on Tuesday by a group of experts that he had appointed, who concluded that members of the Venezuelan government and its armed forces had committed these types of crimes.