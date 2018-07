Students are welcomed by family and friends at the cathedral of Managua after leaving the shelter in the Divine Misericordia parish, in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

Friends and relatives of Gerald Vasquez attend his funeral, in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to address the crisis in Nicaragua and vote on a resolution to condemn the violence in the country, diplomatic sources told EFE on Monday.

The resolution was supported by seven countries - Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and the United States.