The Organization of American States provided this photo of Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada addressing a special session of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington on Wednesday, July 18. EFE-EPA/Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS

The Organization of American States provided this photo of US Ambassador Carlos Trujillo taking part in a special session of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington on Wednesday, July 18. EFE-EPA/Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS

A majority of OAS member-states voted Wednesday in favor of a resolution urging Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to accept early elections as a way out of a political crisis blamed for more than 350 deaths in the last three months.

The resolution, proposed by the United States and seven other countries, was approved by 21 of the 34 members in a special session of the Permanent Council at the Organization of American States headquarters in Washington.