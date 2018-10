Costa Rican former President Laura Chinchilla, head of the first electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States in Brazil, tells EFE in an interview on Oct. 1, 2018, that she hopes the results of the Oct. 2 elections "will be respected." EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Costa Rican former President Laura Chinchilla, head of the first electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States in Brazil, told EFE that she hopes the results of the Oct. 2 elections will be respected.

"What always concerns us is being sure the electoral process is carried out in the best possible way, and so becomes an instrument that allows the country to settle its differences, which are more than obvious," she said during an interview in Sao Paulo.