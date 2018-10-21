The Organization of American States' special rapporteur for freedom of expression, Uruguay's Edison Lanza, speaks about press freedom on Oct. 21, 2018, at the 74th general assembly of the Inter American Press Association in Salta, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Jan Touzeau

The president of the Inter American Press Association, Gustavo Mohme (l); attorney and public policy and public management expert Erick Iriarte (c) and the Organization of American States' special rapporteur for freedom of expression, Uruguay's Edison Lanza, speak about press freedom on Oct. 21, 2018, at the 74th general assembly of the Inter American Press Association in Salta, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Jan Touzeau

The legislative branches in countries in the Americas continue to regulate freedom of expression, instead of holding it to be an absolute right, the Organization of American States' special rapporteur for freedom of expression, Uruguay's Edison Lanza, warned Sunday at the 74th general assembly of the Inter American Press Association.

Lanza spoke at the meeting being held in Salta, Argentina, within the framework of a debate prior to the IAPA's Digital Declaration and in which Peruvian attorney Erick Iriarte, a member of the group of judges and public management experts linked with creative and cultural industries, and the president of the society and editor of Peru's La Republica daily, Gustavo Mohme, also took part.