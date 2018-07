US President Barack Obama (L) and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta arrive at for a joint news conference at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, touched down in Kenya on Sunday where he was greeted by the country's president, official sources said.

Obama was in Kenya, the birthplace of his father, for a two-day visit during which time he would meet leader of the opposition Raila Odinga and inaugurate a youth center set up by his sister, Auma.