Colombian singer J Balvin performs at a campaign rally at which former President Barack Obama (not shown) delivered a speech at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas on Oct. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/John Gurzinski

Former President Barack Obama (c) and Democratic Congressman and senatorial candidate Jacky Rosen (r) on stage at a campaign event at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas on Oct. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/John Gurzinski

Former President Barack Obama on Monday warned of the "profoundly dangerous" consequences for democracy that a lack of mobilization among the Democratic electorate in the Nov. 6 midterm elections could have.

"This November's elections are more important than any I can remember in my lifetime, and that includes when I was on the ballot," Obama said at a Las Vegas political rally. "Politicians say (that) every time ... (but) this one is really that important."