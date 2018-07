Former US President Barack Obama delivers a speech during the opening of the Sauti Kuu Sports, Vocational and Training Center in his ancestral home of Kogelo, Kenya, on Mondaty, July 16. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Former US President Barack Obama (L) and his half-sister, Auma Obama (R), help step-grandmother Sarah Onyango Obama into her wheelchair during an opening ceremony of the Sauti Kuu Sports, Vocational and Training Center in the American's ancestral home of Kogelo, Kenya, on Monday, July 16. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Former US President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with a student during the opening ceremony of the Sauti Kuu Sports, Vocational and Training Center in the American's ancestral home of Kogelo, Kenya, on Monday, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Former United States president Barack Obama on Monday called for an end to ethnic tensions and tribal conflicts, citing Kenya, the country of his father's birth, as an example for Africa.

On the second and final day of his trip to Kenya, Obama spoke to members of the press at the inauguration of a youth center run by his half-sister Auma through her charity, the Sauti Kuu Foundation, in his father's home village of Kogelo in the country's southwest.