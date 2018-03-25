Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with Shinzo Abe (C) as they pose for photographers in front of a Japanese Sushi restaurant in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, Sunday, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI / POOL

Former United States President Barack Obama on Sunday highlighted the difficulties in denuclearization talks with North Korea and urged the international community to continue to apply pressure on the regime to abandon its weapons program.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have shown a willingness to start dialogue and could hold a summit in May, but speaking at the Global Opinion Leaders Summit in Tokyo, Obama said Pyongyang's isolated nature would make any breakthrough difficult.