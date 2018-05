US President Donald Trump holds up a national security presidential memorandum on Iran that he signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump walks out after signing a national security presidential memorandum on Iran in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Former US President Barack Obama criticized the decision made Tuesday by current President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling the move a "serious mistake."

"I believe that the decision to put the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake," Obama said in a statement soon after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the agreement.