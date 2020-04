US President Barack Obama (L) and US Vice President Joe Biden (R) shake hands at the signing of the 21st Century Cures Act in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on 13 December 2016. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Barack Obama (L) and US Vice President Joe Biden (R) wave to supporters during a campaign rally at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, USA, on 07 September 2012. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Barack Obama (L) gestures toward US Vice President Joe Biden (R) after Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 13 January 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday picked up the crucial endorsement of his former boss, Barack Obama, the Democratic Party's most popular and unifying figure.

The ex-head of state announced his support for the 77-year-old Biden in a video message from his home in the United States capital's Kalorama neighborhood.