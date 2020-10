A frame grab from a handout video released by the Biden Harris campaign shows former US President Barack Obama speaking at a drive-in rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, USA, on 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a handout video released by the Biden Harris campaign shows former US President Barack Obama speaking at a drive-in rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, USA, on 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a handout video released by the Biden Harris campaign shows former US President Barack Obama speaking at a drive-in rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, USA, on 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Former United States president Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday in support of his former vice president and now Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, with less than two weeks to go until the election.

Obama made his debut in the city of Philadelphia, the Democratic stronghold of the battleground state Pennsylvania, which he won in 2008 and 2012, but that current president Donald Trump took in 2016. EFE-EPA