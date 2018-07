Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the late South African anti-apartheid leader's birth, Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 July 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged people to recall the late Nelson Mandela's vision of a better world, saying it can serve as a counterweight to present-day cynicism and the rise of fear-based politics.

Obama made his remarks at a conference in Johannesburg to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Mandela (1918-2013), South Africa's first head of state under majority rule.