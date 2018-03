People sit while eating bun cha - a traditional Vietnamese dish of noodle and grilled pork, at Bun cha Huong Lien restaurant, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

General view of the table, on which US president Barack Obama and chef Anthony Bourdain had bun cha - a traditional Vietnamese dish of noodle and grilled pork two years ago, is now encased in glass, at Bun cha Huong Lien restaurant, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Patrons on Wednesday were packed into Hanoi's Bun cha Huong Lien restaurant, which former US President Barack Obama and television chef Anthony Bourdain visited in 2016.

Despite the restaurant's popularity and limited space, the owners have chosen to encase the table at which the two famous American visitors enjoyed Bun cha - a traditional Vietnamese dish consisting of noodles, broth and grilled pork - to commemorate the meal forever, an epa journalist reports.