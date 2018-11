Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event for Democratic candidates at North Division High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Former US President Barack Obama slammed Republicans on Sunday for using lies and scare tactics and urged Illinois citizens to vote on Tuesday in an election he said may be the most important of their lives.

Obama criticized the Republicans for using immigration as a distraction from the party's problems and failings as well as to scare people.