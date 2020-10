Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden attend former US President Barack Obama's drive-in rally campaign event for Biden in North Miami, Florida, USA, on 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former United States president Barack Obama, the Democratic Party's top draw in the final stretch of the campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election, urged people in Miami on Saturday to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to pull the country out of "dark times."

"What we do in these next 10 days will matter for decades to come," Obama said in a passionate speech, underlining that it was possible to have a better America led by his "friend" Biden. EFE-EPA