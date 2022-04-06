Former President Barack Obama made an appearance before the public at the White House on April 5, 2022, the first time that he had been back at the presidential residence since leaving office in 2017. EFE/Shawn Thew

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday visited the White House for the first time since leaving office in 2017 to defend the cornerstone program of his presidency, the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, the major healthcare reform that provides health insurance coverage to tens of millions of people.

More than five years after handing over the presidency to Donald Trump, Obama paid a triumphal visit to the same room in the White House where he signed so many bills during the eight years he served as president, and once again he took the presidential podium to a loud and long ovation from those assembled there to hear his remarks.