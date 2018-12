A handout photo made available by the Office of President Barack Obama shows former President Barack Obama (L) taking a photo with a patient at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUCK KENNEDY / THE OBAMA FOUNDATION / HANDOUT

The former president of the United States delivered Christmas gifts to the patients at Children’s National hospital in Washington on Wednesday.

During an hour and a half-long surprise visit to the hospital, Barack Obama, who served as US President from 2009 to 2017, donned a Santa Claus hat as he delivered gifts and visited with children and their families individually, as well as stopping by several play areas, according to a statement from his office.