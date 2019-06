An overweight Thai Buddhist monk stands in the shade during morning alms giving in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Around two billion adults in the world are overweight, a condition that is worsening at an unprecedented rate and shows no signs of waning, experts warned Wednesday.

The UN estimated that of that number around 672 million were obese, 13 percent of the global population, in its most recent study in 2016.