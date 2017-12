An undated photograph showing some of the ships involved in the search for the Argentine navy submarine ARA San Juan, which last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires. EFE FILE

The object found this weekend in the Atlantic Ocean is not from the ARA San Juan, the submarine that disappeared last month with 44 crewmen aboard, the Argentine navy said Sunday.

The destroyer ARA Sarandi searched the area where the object, which is half a drum from a ship that sank many years ago, was found on Saturday.