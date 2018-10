Hadi Tjahjanto (C) Commander of the Indonesian National Army speaks while monitoring the recovery mission for the crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 plane at Tanjung Pakis Sea, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Wife (R) of Indonesian policeman Mito looks for her husband's belongings at the Lion Air flight JT-610 plane crash collection point at Tanjung Priok Harbour, Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian search and rescue teams on Wednesday were tracking an area of the Java Sea where it is believed a Lion Air plane crashed with 189 people onboard and where part of the plane is likely to have been found.

Didi Hamzar, director of preparedness with Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said at a press conference that an object has been found which is likely to be a large part of the cabin of the missing plane.