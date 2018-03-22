Representatives of the countries acting as guarantors for the dialog between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Thursday acknowledged the readiness of both parties to make progress in the peace talks taking place here.
"The guarantor countries welcome the start of the fifth cycle (of negotiations)," Juan Meriguet, a senior official in Ecuador's foreign ministry, said in Cashapamba. "We extol and value the cordial and constructive spirit of both delegations."