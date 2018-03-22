Photo showing National Liberation Army (ELN) chief negotiator Pablo Beltran (r) and Juan Meriguet, a senior official in Ecuador's foreign ministry (l) at the Cashapamba ranch in Quito, Ecuador, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Chief negotiator of the Colombian government delegation and former Colombian Vice President Gustavo Bell adresses reporters at the Cashapamba ranch in Quito, Ecuador, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Representatives of the countries acting as guarantors for the dialog between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Thursday acknowledged the readiness of both parties to make progress in the peace talks taking place here.

"The guarantor countries welcome the start of the fifth cycle (of negotiations)," Juan Meriguet, a senior official in Ecuador's foreign ministry, said in Cashapamba. "We extol and value the cordial and constructive spirit of both delegations."