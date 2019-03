Thai electoral officials count ballots after voting closed in the general election, at a polling station during a general elections at a temple in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, Mar 24, 2019. EFE/EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The Open Forum for Democracy Foundation (P-Net) on Monday denounced the buying of votes and the lack of transparency in Thailand's elections held on Mar. 24 after almost five years of rule by the military junta.

In a statement, P-Net said that some candidates and parties had bought votes during rallies and on the night before the elections in many areas, especially in northern, central and northeast Thailand.