Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks by as supporters pose for a picture at a campaign rally for Senator Bernie Sanders in Venice, California, USA, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

A woman shouts during a speech by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a campaign rally for Senator Bernie Sanders in Venice, California, USA, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives a speech at a campaign rally for Senator Bernie Sanders in Venice, California, USA, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Young New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday rallied in Los Angeles to support the "revolution" of Bernie Sanders, candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2020 United States presidential election.

The 30-year-old with Puerto Rican roots, known as AOC, told the Venice Beach crowd that their support for Sanders is a movement "establishing a loving society in the United States of America," which is not "an irrational, overly feeling... sentimental statement” but a quest for "an advanced society."