Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running as the Democratic nominee for New York's 14th congressional district, casts her ballots in the 2018 midterm general election at a polling site in the Bronx, New York, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), who is running as the Democratic nominee for New York's 14th congressional district, walks to a small press conference after casting her ballot in the 2018 midterm general election at a polling site in the Bronx, New York, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), who is running as the Democratic nominee for New York's 14th congressional district, talks with reporters after casting her ballot in the 2018 midterm general election at a polling site in the Bronx, New York, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Democratic Party candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took New York's 14th district to become the youngest woman elected to Congress in United States history.

According to all the electoral projections of US media, 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez swept a percentage of support higher than 76% against Anthony Pappas, the Republican candidate of the same district.