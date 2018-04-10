Hundreds of protesters from all over the country seeking a solution to their housing and land ownerwhip issues camp out in the main square of Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

This capital's main square, in front of the Paraguayan Congress, has become a campsite for hundreds of protesters from all over the country seeking a solution to their housing and land ownerwhip issues.

The occupation - which began at the end of 2017 when a dozen Indian families of the Jetyty Miri community were driven from their land by Brazilian soy barons - was later augmented by hundreds of families from the poor capital neighborhood of Chacarita, who were forced from their homes due to January's Paraguay River floods.