The Odebrecht corruption case in Mexico ultimately goes as far up as the president, investigative journalist Raul Olmos, author of a book that shines a light on the shady business dealings of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in the country, said in an interview with EFE.

The web of corruption involving the illegal payment of bribes goes as far back as at least Felipe Calderon's administration (2006-2012), as well as outgoing Peña Nieto's tenure, Olmos said.