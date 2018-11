An off-duty Spanish Civil Guard police officer died in a stabbing after he attempted to break up a bar brawl in the southwest of Spain, local officials said Thursday.

Police said there was no indication the 50-year-old Juan Francisco Lozano Díaz, who was attacked around 2.00am in the Extremaduran town of Don Benito, some 287 kilometers (178 miles) southwest of Madrid, knew the assailants.