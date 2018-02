An undated handout photo made available on 06 February 2018 by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Micah Flick, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/EL PASO COUNTRY SHERRIF'S OFFICE HANDOUT

An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a motor theft suspect were killed on Monday in a shooting in Colorado that also wounded three other officers and a civilian.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the officers were investigating a reported motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs, south of Denver.