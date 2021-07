The head of the Colombian police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, offers a news briefing in Bogota EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A court in Port-au-Prince Friday ordered travel restrictions on 16 people, including four top officers responsible for presidential security, barring them from leaving Haiti over their suspected involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The order affects Dimitri Hérard, the head of palace security for Moïse, who was assassinated last week at his home.