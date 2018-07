BT005. PASTO (COLOMBIA), 04/07/2018.- Carlos Valdes, the director of Colombia's Forensics Institute, confirmed at a press conference Wednesday that two bodies found in a grave in the southwestern border province of Nariño correspond to an Ecuadorian couple who were kidnapped in April. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The director of Colombia's Forensics Institute confirmed Wednesday that two bodies found in a grave in the southwestern border province of Nariño correspond to an Ecuadorian couple who were kidnapped in April.

"With the support of the (Attorney General's Office's) Technical Investigation Team, we have fully confirmed the identity of ... Katty Velasco Pinargote and Oscar Villacis Gomez. Their identities were confirmed by fingerprinting," Carlos Valdes told reporters in Pasto, Nariño's capital.