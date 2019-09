A handout photo made available by NASA shows an image of Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by astronaut Nick Hague aboard the International Space Station on Sept. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/NASA

A handout aerial view taken by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sep. 2, 2019, showing heavy flooding in low lying areas at the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian hit the islands. EPA-EFE FILE/Petty Officer 3rd Class HUNTER MEDLEY/US COAST GUARD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout image made available 03 September 2019 by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, showing damaged buildings amid heavy rain at a unidentified airport at the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian hit the islands, Sep. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Petty Officer 3rd Class HUNTER MEDLEY/US COAST GUARD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by the US Coast Guard shows an aerial view of damaged structures in the Bahamas, Sep. 3, 2019, seen from a Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft after Hurricane Dorian shifted north. EPA-EFE FILE/PO2 ADAM STANTON/US COAST GUARD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The official death toll in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian has risen from seven to 20, authorities said on Wednesday.

Seventeen of the fatalities were in the Abaco Islands where Dorian hit on Sunday and three were in Grand Bahama where it hit on Monday, Health Minister Duane Sands said. EFE-EPA