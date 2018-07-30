A fire gutted vehicles in front of a damaged house, following a deadly forest fire, in Mati a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A view inside from a fire ravaged house, following a deadly forest fire, in Mati a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

The death toll from a recent forest fire near the Greek capital city Athens stood at 91 on Monday, according to the latest fire department figures.

The fires which broke out on Monday last week were the deadliest in Europe since 1900.