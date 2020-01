White Island (Whakaari) volcano erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. According to police, at least five people have died in the volcanic eruption at around 2:11 pm local time on 09 December. The island is located around 40 km offshore the Bay of Plenty. EPA-EFE FILE/Michael Schade MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The official death toll in the Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand last month rose to 18 on Monday after the death overnight of one of those evacuated to Australia.

"We are sad to inform that one of the three patients The Alfred received from the volcano tragedy has passed away," Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital said in a statement Monday. EFE-EPA