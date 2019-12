An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows tourists on a boat fleeing White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Floral tributes lie at the gates of the port where the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is berthed, in Tauranga, New Zealand, December 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The official death toll in New Zealand’s Whakaari volcano eruption this month rose to 17 after one of those injured died in a hospital, police said on Monday.

"Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night (Sunday) following the Whakaari/White Island eruption," New Zealand Police deputy commissioner John Tims said in a statement. EFE-EPA