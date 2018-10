Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena (R) shows drugs recovered from a parcel in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 15 August 2018. According to reports, 37.3 million Philippine pesos (around 697, 249 US dollars) worth of drugs were seized at a port at the international airport concealed in various parcels, such as a baby carrier, camera, finance magazines, bar stool and wooden toys. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A police officer looks at the body of an alleged drug user who stabbed his two children to death before being shot by the police in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, 14 April 2018. According to reports, the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda if she comes to Manila to investigate the government's war on drugs. ICC prosecutor Bensouda announced in February the start of a preliminary examination of a complaint by a Philippine lawyer accusing Duterte and officials of crimes against humanity, and of killing criminals as a policy. Duterte announced on March that the Philippines was withdrawing from the ICC 'effective immediately'. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte holds a Galil sniper rifle during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines,19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Suspected drug traffickers and drug users killed in police raids in the Philippines numbered 4,948 as of September, according to official data released Wednesday on the results of the anti-drug campaign launched by President Rodrigo Duterte.

These are the figures included in the latest report of the #RealNumbers government initiative, from Jul. 1, 2016 to Sep. 30, 2018, which seeks to report transparently on the results of the anti-drug war.