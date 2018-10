File photo showing presidential photographer Jose Lizaure (C) and Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) during a 2008 official event in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Methodical, grumpy, charismatic, humorous, discreet, breaking protocols... these have been some of the traits of Bolivia's presidents during the country's democratic era, according to presidential photographer Jose Lizaure.

Since 1982, when democracy returned after 18 years of military rule, Bolivia has had nine presidents, eight of whom were photographed by Lizaure.