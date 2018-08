The real number of homicides in Mexico could double the official figures, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's closest collaborator said here Wednesday.

"Officially there are 25 homicides per 100,000 people. But I don't think this figure is right for several reasons. Many homicides are not reported and the real figure could be as much as two times what the current government acknowledges," former Supreme Court Chief Justice Olga Sanchez Cordero said at a forum sponsored by Banorte.