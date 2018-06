Taliban militants attend a meeting with Governor of Nangarhar province Hayatullah Hayat (not pictured) before an explosion outside the governor's office, in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Governor of Nangarhar province Hayatullah Hayat (2-R) sits with Taliban militants before an explosion outside the governor's office, in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bombing that targeted the participants of a meeting between Taliban militants and the Governor of Nangarhar province, outside the Governor's office in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bombing that targeted the participants of a meeting between Taliban militants and the Governor of Nangarhar province, outside the Governor's office in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 14 people were killed and another 45 wounded on Sunday in a suicide attack in the heart of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, an official source told EFE.

Nangarhar provincial governor spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani confirmed there had been a suicide attack, which came during a ceasefire with Taliban militants.