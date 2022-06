The attorney general of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Oscar Montes de Oca, is interviewed by Efe on 27 June 2022 in the resort city of Cancún. EFE/ Alonso Cupul

Officials: Bodies found in southeast Mexico are those of kidnapped workers

Mexican authorities said Tuesday that eight bodies found over the weekend in a field in the southeastern state of Yucatan correspond to a group of workers kidnapped days earlier in a fishing community in the neighboring state of Quintana Roo.

In an interview with Efe, Quintana Roo Attorney General Oscar Montes de Oca confirmed that six of the eight bodies have already been fully identified.