A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Oil prices again headed toward the $80 a barrel threshold Tuesday morning after the United States threatened to tighten economic sanctions against Iran, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brent crude _ the global benchmark _ was up 0.3 percent to $79.44 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.3 percent at $72.55 a barrel.