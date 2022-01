A group of artesanal fishermen in Ancon Bay, Peru, finds themselves out of work on 25 January 2022 due to the devastation wrought by a 15 January 2022 oil spill. EFE/Juan Ponce

A fisherman in Ancon Bay, Peru, finds himself out of work on 25 January 2022 due to the devastation wrought by a 15 January 2022 oil spill. EFE/Juan Ponce

Dozens of fishing boats sit idle on 25 January 2022 in the Pacific fishing town of Ancon, Peru, which has been devastated by a 15 January 2022 oil spill. EFE/Juan Ponce

For hundreds of years, the waters off this Peruvian coastal town have filled up every morning with boats, nets and fish.

But all that is visible now is the desperation and anger on the faces of fishermen who lost virtually everything when an oil spill north of Lima caused the worst ecological disaster in recent memory.